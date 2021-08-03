Inviting the bibliophiles

Habitat World at India Habitat Centre is organising the virtual launch of Ira Mukhoty's latest work, 'Song of Draupadi', followed by a conversation with Sunit Tandon, in which Mukhoty will discuss her attempts to illuminate forgotten voices and their indomitable undying spirit.

When: August 6

Timings: 7 pm onwards





The event will be followed by another conversation between author Javier Moro and Mohini Gupta. Javier Moro is the author of several books including Passion India and 'The Red Sari'. In conversation with Gupta, Moro will discuss his inspirations and journeys, the essence of his writing process and his unique relationship with India.

When: August 6

Timings: 8:30 pm onwards

(Registration is mandatory)