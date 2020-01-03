International DJ Dharak Patel leaves the world in awe with his musical skills

One cannot imagine life without music. It is a solution to everything, and music can light up anyone's mood. Making people groove to the tunes of his music, Dharak Patel is a USA based artist who is widely known by the name DJ Dharak. Born and raised in Ahmedabad, he is a passionate dancer who developed his love for music at a very young age. At the age of 20, he started his career as a DJ not just in India but all over the world. He has worked as a DJ in several clubs of the USA, UK and Australia. While he loved to dance, he also enjoyed making people groove to his beats. Before he started working in clubs, he was hired as a DJ in weddings and other family functions.

During that time, he learnt the most important skill of reading the room. "When you're playing at weddings, everyone has different opinions on how music should be. There will always be one uncle, aunt, grandpa, who doesn't like what you are playing, and you have to gauge that," he earlier stated. The year 2019 turned out to be bang on for him as he had the India tour which was a massive hit. He played in different clubs all over India including Cloudnyn in Bangalore on November 29, Miami in Pune on November 30 which was followed by another performance at Club Trove in Jaipur. His tour came to an end with Roxy and Insomnia in Kolkata and Hyderabad on December 13 and December 14 respectively.

Today Dharak is more than a DJ and has worked with many big production houses of Bollywood. He released many of his official mixes on 9XM last year in collaboration with Yash Raj Films, Zee Music, Sony and Eros. In 2017, he bagged AIDC's Best Indian DJ of the year Award and since then he has made everyone fall in love with his DJ skills. Speaking about his love for Indian music, he said, "An Indian remains an Indian no matter where he goes. Bollywood runs in my blood and Hindi music is peppy and quirky which has made its place in the global market." His future plans are to cover several other Asian countries and entertain the people