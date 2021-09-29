INOX partners with ITC Ltd's 'Kitchens of India'

India's leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd, announced its partnership with ITC Ltd.'s 'Ready-to-Eat', gourmet brand 'Kitchens of India' to introduce a re-defined innovative F&B experience across all multiplexes of INOX located across India. With this first-of-its-kind partnership, INOX aims to add a new experience in the cinema halls through a trusted range of 100 percent natural, Indian gastronomical delights. The new menu additions will provide newer home-style options to INOX customers, whether ordering at cinemas or from the comfort of their homes through food-ordering apps.



Effective from September 29, all patrons across the country can treat their senses to a range of exotic dishes which capture the rich heritage of authentic Indian cuisine including vegetable pulao, Hyderabadi vegetable biryani, dal makhani, rajma masala, Pindi chana and steamed Basmati rice. These dishes are specially curated by expert chefs from 'ITC', who have rich expertise in delivering the best of Indian taste from all corners of

the country. Furthermore, 'ITC' ensures that the products are passed through the most stringent quality checks to ensure delivery of a delicious and safe dining experience to consumers.

Dinesh Hariharan, Vice President, Food and Beverages Operations, INOX Leisure Ltd said, "With this collaboration with 'ITC', we aim to further enhance our existing gourmet and indigenous food offerings for millions of INOX patrons spread across the country. With the addition of 'Kitchens of India' range, we are expanding the choices for our patrons by offering an aromatic and flavourful dining experience with their loved ones while watching the movie."

"At ITC, our continued focus is on enriching consumers' food and dining experiences, through innovative offerings and meaningful

collaborations. Through this partnership with INOX, 'Kitchens of India'

will aim to help redefine and shape a new horizon of cinema and food experience for movie-goers," said ITC Spokesperson Shuvadip Banerjee, VP, Marketing Services, ITC Ltd (Foods Division).

INOX's new F&B roadmap also includes introducing new processes and exciting innovations, including making their food available on online food ordering platforms, 'Swiggy' and 'Zomato'.