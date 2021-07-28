Industry-wide encouragement pours in for Sonakshi Sinha's House of Creativity

When the biggest names in Bollywood get together to encourage a project, it is sure to make everyone sit up and take notice. Such is the case for Luv, Kussh and Sonakshi's Sinha's art venture, 'House of Creativity.' HOC is - a unique online platform that showcases and promotes emerging Indian artists here and abroad.



Industry stalwarts like Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Vidya Balan took their social media to post about House of Creativity and its launch. They were joined by the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Huma Qureshi, Saquib Saleem, Rhea Kapoor, Patralekhaa, Jackky Bhagnani to name a few.

House of Creativity (HOC), conceptualised and materialised by Luv, Kussh, and Sonakshi Sinha – partners in art in all senses of the term, promises to be such a one-of-its-kind online platform for the new post-2020 art world. With a team of experts behind the screen and a handpicked, ever-fresh selection of emerging Indian artists from across the world, House of Creativity (HOC) is first-of-its-kind for many reasons. HOC will delight and educate art connoisseurs, advise and enriche new art collectors – and above all, display an ever-fresh online art collection for everybody.

Three distinct, dynamic, and fiercely individualistic styles of art-love - of Sonakshi, Luv and Kussh S Sinha fuel House of Creativity. They are partners in art because each has a long term practice of visual arts besides individual careers in acting, film direction, film production, politics and philanthropy.