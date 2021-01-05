'Indian entertainment industry is going through a renaissance'

Saif Ali Khan, who is all set for the release of his upcoming web series 'Tandav', said that the entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance. He also added that it is the stories that are leading these new changes.

"The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like 'Tandav' are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting," he said.

He added, "As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of 'Tandav', I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show's release."

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and also features an ensemble of cast like Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and many others.

The trailer of the show, which had recently released, took the viewers behind the closed corridors of power and politics. Set in Delhi, the series is a fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people will go in the pursuit of power.

'Tandav' will premiere on 'Amazon Prime Video' on January 15.