'India should send films like Rocketry, The Kashmir Files to Oscars'

R Madhavan, who will next be seen in his upcoming film 'Dhokha Round D Corner', recently shared his opinion on which films India should consider sending to the Oscars.

The actor expressed that India should consider sending films like 'Rocketry' and 'The Kashmir Files' to the Oscars, popularly known as the Academy awards. This comes days after the Indian government decided that the 'Chhello Show' was India's official entry to the Oscars 2023.

In an interview with a leading media house, R Madhavan and his co-star Darshan Kumaar said (in a light note) that 'Rocketry' and 'The Kashmir Files' should also be considered for the prestigious awards.

"I think they should send 'Rocketry' and 'The Kashmir Files' also. Darshan is starting a campaign for 'The Kashmir Files'. I am starting a campaign for 'Rocketry'," he said.

Madhavan, who also spoke about 'Chhello Show' being India's official entry to the Oscars 2023, said, "All the best to the team. I hope they go and win and make us proud. It's time that we do as well in the film industry as we do as a country."

He added, "I also hope we have an Oscar equivalent or better in India. Ab bohot ho gaya; we are trying to prove something over there."

Talking about the Oscars and how is it perceived in the country, Madhavan responded by saying, "It'll be good to have the mantle as it will be a different thing. The only difference with Oscar is that for anybody who gets it in the West, there's a huge difference in their stature, income and salary, in the way they proceed in the industry. We should have one in India where the moment we get the award, there's a legitimate increase in the valuation to go up."