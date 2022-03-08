India International Centre to host two special art exhibitions

India International Centre (IIC) is all set to organise two excellent exhibitions, titled 'Portraits for Conservation' and 'This will Keep you Warm'.



The first exhibition, 'Portraits for Conservation', is about the Impressions of monuments faithfully rendered in water colours by Himanish Das. From the collection of 'Agha Khan Trust for Culture', the exhibition will be inaugurated by K N Shrivastava, Director, IIC on March 8, 2022, at 6 pm. The exhibition will be on view from March 9 to March 15, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm.

The second exhibition, 'This will Keep you Warm' is a collection of 12 exhibitions curated by fellows of Curatorial Intensive South Asia (CISA) 2021. Some of the works include exhibitions like 'Late Echo', curated by Aakriti Chandervanshi; 'Is there a contemporary in Ladakhi Art?', curated by Abeer Gupta; 'Place a Mirror on my Heart', curated by Akramul Momen and nine more.

This exhibition will have its preview on March 15, 2022, at 6 pm.