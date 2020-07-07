In search of answers

New Delhi: The latest novel of Neelam Saxena Chandra, titled 'In the Flickering of an Eye', was released in the 'World Book Fair' at Pragati Maidan on January 10, 2017. The book is published by 'LiFi Publications'.



Neelam's third novel talks about how 25 years of 'what ifs' and 'if only' have haunted and tortured Vinay. He cannot help but go back in time again and again to that one moment that changed his life forever. A chance encounter with a person from his past and a journey through the majestic hills of Kalimpong lead him to some of his answers, in the form of an elusive woman, who bears a striking resemblance to the woman he loved and lost. Will he finally get his happily-ever-after? Or will his story, as it was tarnished when he was nineteen by the 'gotra' system, forever will get punctuated with too many full stops?

Neelam works as Joint Secretary (UPSC). She has written three novels, one novella, five short story collections etc. She is a record holder with 'Limca Book of Records' for being the author having the highest number of publications in a year in English and Hindi (2015).