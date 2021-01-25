In search of a face with most festive and fashionable look

Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers presented the curtain-raiser of 'Sharad Sundari 2020' on January 22, 2021.



'Sharad Sundari' is a very popular and much-awaited annual hunt for the face with the most festive look during Durga Puja and this year it is on its 8th-year run.

In previous years, the hunt for the face was conducted at popular puja pandals, premium housing societies and premier college campuses. But because of COVID-19 restrictions, the search was entirely online this time. And as it turned out, the number of hopeful contestants beat the records of all the earlier editions.

Out of over 15,000 enrolments, 30 contestants were short-listed from a virtual screening last month and these contestants were invited to participate in the live prelim on January 24, which resulted in the selection of the 10 finalists after three rounds of judging by an eminent panel of judges from the sphere of beauty and fashion.

Monisha Sen, the winner of the last edition of 'Sharad Sundari', was also there to share her experience of life after winning the title.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Company Jewellers said, "Sharad Sundari started as a dream initiative to add a new dimension to all the celebration of the festive season and provide a platform for young girls with stars in their eyes. Today, we are really happy to see that it has lived up to that promise and has grown into a very popu lar and much-awaited annual hunt for the face with the most festive look during Durga Puja".

"This year, the preparations for 'Sharad Sundari' started with a challenge, as COVID-19 restrictions posed many problems. But we managed to convert it all into an opportunity by reinventing the format and opening the floodgates of response by going online," she added.

The finale for 'Sharad Sundari' is scheduled to be held at Lake Club on February 6. But before that, the 10 finalists will be taken through a week-long grooming session with star trainers to prepare them for the center-stage.