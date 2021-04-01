In a statement, Anupam Kher wrote that Kirron is undergoing treatment

Actor Anupam Kher confirmed that his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. In a statement on Thursday morning, which was from Anupam and son Sikandar, the actor wrote that Kirron is undergoing treatment for the disease and 'will come out of this stronger'.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on," Anupam wrote.

He also asked people to send prayers her way. "She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," Anupam wrote.

The statement came a day after the Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood had revealed that the second-time Member of Parliament from the city has been away as she was diagnosed with the illness. "People had been going all out to use words like 'missing', 'gumshuda' for Kher. I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai's hospital," he had said that Kirron had to go for her chemotherapy regularly.

Sood said that Kirron was diagnosed in November. "On November 11 when she was rushed to the hospital in Chandigarh, it wasn't due to a fracture or something that her arm was broken. She too was surprised because she didn't even fall. Later, when her PET scan was done, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm," Sood told in an interview.