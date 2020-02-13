Important to reinvent yourself: Ali Fazal
Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, who has plenty of diverse projects in his kitty, believes in reinvention.
While on one hand, he will soon be seen in the Hollywood film Death On The Nile, which is based on Agatha Christie's bestselling novel of the same name.
The actor will be sharing share space with Saif Ali Khan in his upcoming bollywood projects Bhoot Police.
Ali is also gearing up for the second season of the web series 'Mirzapur'.
"It's important to constantly keep reinventing yourself as an artiste and that has always been my endeavour. I am yet to choose my next project," said Ali. The industry folks have been sending me such out-of-the-world stories that I am frankly having a hard time choosing my next project," Ali claimed.
"The sheer volume of stories that have come my way is mindboggling. I have shortlisted a few interesting ideas and I am still reading a lot of screenplays," he added.
