'Important to create content where women evolve'

New Delhi: Spy dramas have historically marginalised their female characters into non-existence, said Hollywood star Elizabeth Debicki, who felt fortunate to portray an authentic woman in Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller 'Tenet'.

Debicki said that spy genre films of the past treated their female characters as mere extras,

but women have started pushing through this 'marginalisation' in movies today.

"I do think that we are pushing through the marginalisation and these stereotypes, which are the kind of in-built limitations of women within that genre. So often, women are adjunct and kind of objectified and idealised into non-existence. You can watch a film in that genre and at the end of it have no idea who those women are," said the actor.

Debicki also said that when the genre is loved by both men and women equally, it should represent both the genders in a meaningful way.

"It is important that we keep creating content within that genre and frankly, all genres, where women evolve in front of our eyes and women, get to experience the same thing that men have, which is watching characters that represent their own gender who unfold in front of our eyes and teach us something about the human condition," she added.

Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the center, 'Tenet' also features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Clemence Poesy. In her short career, the actor received the

most praise for her work in Steve McQueen's 'Widows' (2018).