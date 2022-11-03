'Imagine Dragons', 'The Strokes' part of 'Lollapalooza India' 2023 line-up

Mumbai: The first India edition of the iconic global music festival 'Lollapalooza' will be headlined by popular music groups 'Imagine Dragons' and 'The Strokes', the organisers announced recently. The two-day musical extravaganza will be held in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 28 and 29, entertainment and ticketing platform 'BookMyShow' (BMS) said in a media statement.

The inaugural India chapter will feature more than 40 artists, across four stages and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, art and culture, which will be opened to over 60,000 fans across both days.

The line-up features popular Indian artists like Divine, Prateek Kuhad, 'Bloodywood' (a metal band from Delhi) and 'The Yellow Diary' (an alternative rock outfit from Mumbai), Indian post-rock band 'Aswekeepsearching' and Chennai-based alternative band 'The F16s' among others.

American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music's global heavyweight Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian rap-star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists 'Cigarettes After Sex', 'Japanese Breakfast' (indie pop band headed by Korean American musician Michelle Zauner) and American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin will also perform at the festival.

Phase-wise tickets for the first edition of the star-studded 'Lollapalooza India' will be live on 'lollaindia.com' on November 3 from 6:15 am onwards.

Registrations for the India edition went live on http://lollaindia.com starting July 27 until July 31 for fans to register themselves for this musical extravaganza. Limited early bird tickets for pre-registered users went live on August 1, which start from Rs 7,000.

The annual music festival 'Lollapalooza', which was launched in 1991, is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music and culture. For 31 years, it has travelled the world, with seven locations across three continents.