Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber found love and tied the knot at a young age and never fail to give some serious relationship goals. During her recent appearance on 'The Ellen Show', the model dished out on some key relationship advice. While speaking about her marriage with Justin Bieber, Hailey revealed she still takes it 'one day at a time'.

Hailey Bieber, while speaking to guest host Yvonne Orji on The Ellen Show's upcoming episode, spoke about how important it is to find yourself first before committing to a relationship. The model also stated that she is careful when advising people because she does not want to come across as an expert.

Adding on about how she handles her marriage with Justin, Hailey said, "I'm newly married. I got married quickly. I'm still taking it a day at a time and I'm still learning a lot."

Hailey said, "Having the time to be on your own and having the experience

to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing. That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole life with somebody and had my own identity

and comfortable in my skin", via 'E!'