I'm sorry, Ri: Eminem

48-year-old rapper Eminem apologised to Rihanna for his rude comments towards her. In 2019, a song was written by him, which had leaked online. Later he had sided with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna back in 2009.

"Of course I side with Chris Brown. I would beat a girl down too," this was the comment made by Eminem who had referred to Brown's vicious 2009 felony assault of Rihanna when they had been dating.

At the time, Eminem's publicist clarified that the song was 10 years old and had been recorded during sessions for the rapper's 2009 album 'Marshall Mathers' and had been kept off the final version for a reason.

"After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it and rewrote it," publicist Dennis Dennehy said in a statement to ET at the time. But just to make it super clear that he totally disowned that earlier lyric, Eminem mentions it on his new track 'Zeus'.

"But me, as long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri / It was not meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me," rapped Eminem.