I'm recovering fast: Shahid on 'Jersey' injury

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was injured during the filming for his upcoming film Jersey, said he has got a "few stitches" but is recovering fast. The actor was shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and got struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot earlier this week.

Shahid reached out to his fans on social media and thanked them for their concern.

"Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least.

"Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love."