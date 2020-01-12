I'm recovering fast: Shahid on 'Jersey' injury
Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was injured during the filming for his upcoming film Jersey, said he has got a "few stitches" but is recovering fast. The actor was shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and got struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot earlier this week.
Shahid reached out to his fans on social media and thanked them for their concern.
"Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least.
"Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
TMC lashes out at Modi for making political speech from RKM...12 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
India to buy 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secy12 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Attack on campus pre-planned, V-C role should be...12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Three 'most wanted' Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi...12 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT