Kanika Dhillon, who wrote the screenplay for Netflix's latest release 'Haseen Dillruba', is not at all upset by the negative reviews that the film has been receiving because her priority is to give 'more importance' to the people who have liked it.

In an interview, the screenwriter shared that the audiences 'have picked up on' details in the film, which some 'so-called experts' could not and that is more important to her because her 'allegiance' is with the audience.

Directed by Vinil Mathew and featuring Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, 'Haseen Dillruba' debuted on 'Netflix' on July 2.

"I have some glorious reviews and I would like to give those more importance because there is no benchmark in our country for who can review and who cannot. There is no educational qualification that is required. These guys just get a platform, a publication and it has a reach. But am I going to listen to every one of them? No, I am not. I am too busy making films," she admitted.

Dhillon added, "I will look at a review that makes sense. I'm not saying that a review that is glorifying my work only makes sense to me but a review that is balanced and not hysterical and a review that does not troll. There are so many mixed reviews and I have thoroughly enjoyed reading them. Because the sly glee that you put on paper, the sly glee 'that I'm going to butcher this', it comes across! It says more about you than the filmmakers and we feel sad for you. I'm totally for mixed/negative reviews but I'm not up for trolling."