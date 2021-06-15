I'm happy 'Lagaan' has lasted 20 years: Aamir

Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Lagaan completed its 20 years on June 15. The film, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, was an 'Oscar' nominee for the category of 'Best Foreign

Language Film' but could not win the award.

The 2001 movie had not only brought cricket into the cinema but its in-depth emotions of patriotism and triumph of human spirit turned it into one of the most iconic films of Bollywood.

On this occasion, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts and opinions about the film and its success.

"Every film cannot stand the test of time. Some films may not age well. I am not sure if 'Lagaan' will be immortal, but I'm happy that it has lasted 20 years. For me, this film has been a fantastic journey full of joy and learning where we all joined in step by step," said the actor.

He added, "I can tell you confidently that every person involved in this film was emotionally invested in it. Those emotions brought the best out of us and the credit goes to Ashutosh. He was the lead writer along with Kumar Dave and Sanjay Dayma (screenplay). Ashu wrote and directed the film and did a wonderful job."

"I was disappointed when 'Lagaan' did not win Oscar because I wanted it to win. Many asked me if the songs and length of the film were an issue for the Academy members. The fact that the film was nominated and was in the top five is enough to say that the members loved it. It is not easy to be nominated. You have to understand you cannot compare films," shared Aamir on the film not winning an 'Oscar'.