I'm glad that I got to sing a duet with Arijit: Shilpa Rao

Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, will release today but one of its song 'Tere Hawaale' by Shilpa Rao and Arijit Singh has already captured the hearts and emotions of the audience. With magical musical notes and soothing voices of the singers, 'Tere Hawaale' stays in one's mind once they listen to it.



In an exclusive conversation with 'Millennium Post', Shilpa Rao talked all about her initial thoughts on the song, her experience of recording the track and much more.

"I started recording this song in 2019 and it has been a very long journey with it. I think the first time I heard it; it was something like, 'There is no difference between worship and love' and this song really encapsulated that feeling. When I was singing, I felt love is God, so that is where emotions came from for 'Tere Hawaale'," said the singer.

Sharing her initial reaction when she went through the song's lyrics for the first time, Rao stated, "It has such meaningful lyrics. Amitabh Bhattacharya has put his entire soul into this track. He has explained that love is unconditional and I am so happy that I did 'Tere Hawaale'."

With this being her second project with 'Aamir Khan Production', Shilpa talked about how she came on board to record the soulful track.

"It was quite a breakthrough. I'm glad that I got to sing a duet with Arijit. Initially, I wasn't aware that the song was for 'Aamir Khan's Production'. But later we got to know that the song would be for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as Amir Khan himself walked me through the process of adding the right touch to the song."

Speaking about her work experience with music composer Pritam, Rao shared: "It's always great working with Pritam because he adds so much soul to the sound. We have been blessed to sing some great songs together. Pritam has known me since I came to Mumbai and I am very grateful for his friendship. We always enjoy our recordings."

Songs have always played a pivotal role in connecting with the film's plot. Similarly, the storyline of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Tere Hawaale' have a soulful connection. "When people go and watch the film, they will see that the song comes at the appropriate moment and adds to the meaning. I anticipate the moment when they will tie together the events in the movie and the song and how beautiful it would be to watch it," Rao concluded.