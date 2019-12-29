I'm fascinated with slightly tragic characters
The project gave Janhvi the opportunity to understand the world Zoya creates
Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor instantly agreed to feature in Zoya Akhtar's short in the horror anthology 'Ghost Stories' for two reasons: to understand how the filmmaker creates her characters and because she finds herself drawn to 'slightly tragic characters'.
Zoya's short features the Dhadak star as a home nurse tasked with taking care of an elderly woman, played by veteran actor Surekha Sikri.
Janhvi says the project gave her the opportunity to understand the world Zoya creates, which is quite unlike others.
"The way Zoya sees her characters and writes them, they are grounded in reality. They are detailed and never one dimensional, she layers them in a way I don't think many filmmakers have cracked.
"I wanted to be a part of this world and get to know how these characters are made. It was just curiosity," told Janhvi in an interview.The actor says the story and the character resonated with her on a very 'weird level'. "I think I am fascinated with slightly tragic characters," she adds.
Calling Zoya an incredible storyteller, the actor says the director, quite meticulously, handed over her a five-page backstory for the character before the film rolled.
"A lot of discovering who my character was, was also about her physicality–the fact that she was a nurse, there was a certain body language.
