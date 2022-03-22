I'm facing my demons: Mimoh

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, said that he continues to 'face the pressure' being the son of Bollywood legends Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali. Stating that he remained out of work all this while post his debut in 2008 film 'Jimmy', Mimoh revealed being a 'star kid' has its own disadvantages.

"It just makes us more thick-skinned and we realise that people will hate you no matter what," he said in an interview with a leading daily.

He added, "There is nothing privileged about my career. My father never asked anyone to give me a privileged offer. He told me that if I wanted something I have to earn it. My brother is fighting his own battles, I am facing my own demons. Dad's work is unlimited. You can imagine how big the shoes are."

'Jimmy' was a box office dud and Mimoh's next two films went unreleased too. In 2011, he was seen in 'Haunted - 3D' and 'Loot'. The mixed martial arts trained actor, however, failed to leave a mark. He said if given a chance today, he would do 'everything differently'.

"Today I only look back and criticise myself. I was 23 when I was launched and I am going to be 38 in a couple of months. Now, I understand that I was such an idiotic kid back in the day. I should have done things so differently. If it had not happened, I would not be in the place I am today. I am glad I did those stupid things back then in order to be the mature person I am today," he added.

Mimoh Chakraborty was recently seen in the short film 'Ab Mujhe Udna Hai'. He has two films lined up, titled 'Rosh' and 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' too. Though he refuses to call it a 'comeback'.

"When I meet people for work now, all they keep saying is oh it is a comeback. It is not a comeback. I never went away or leave. I just did not get any work. There is a big difference. A comeback is when you leave and then come back. I have been struggling all this while," he said.