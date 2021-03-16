I'm always searching for something: Randeep

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda believes that he is being 'stretched' as an actor in all his upcoming projects, be it a dark action film or a web series inspired by a real-life story. He admits that he attempts to find something new every time he picks a project instead of working with a stylised baggage.

"I go back to scratch in every project and approach every project with a fresh perspective. I'm a bundle of nerves and I'm always searching for something. That quest in me is still alive," said Hooda.

The actor, who is known for his roles in 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Highway', 'Sarbjit', 'Sultan' and 'Extraction', said that he does not remember much about his past roles.

"I'm a new person every time. It is not that I'm carrying some stylised baggage or a certain body shape. It is always a new thing, a new project and a new me. It is always a challenge and the challenge is in me. After so many years, the filmmakers still find me interesting and unexplored and that is probably the biggest compliment," shared the actor.

Speaking on how he overcomes anxiety, Randeep mentioned, "Sometimes, we have to do something tough, then you just have to look at yourself in the mirror in the vanity van, 'Okay boss, you will be alright. You have done this before'. That is where the evolution of experience comes in."