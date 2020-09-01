Ileana to star in Hindi remake of 'Luther'

After Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut. At a time when web series have become the go to thing, one of the top OTT giants have signed the 'Tanhaji' star for a show they are remaking in Hindi. Ajay will be seen stepping into the shoes of Hollywood actor Idris Elba in the Indian adaptation of 'Luther'.

Ajay already signed on the project and the makers were on the lookout for a female actor to step in for the show. According to a source, "The entire team wanted someone who will have a powerful screen presence and they are already in talks with Ileana D'Cruz for the same. This will also be her first web series, if she says yes to it. She has heard the idea and loved it. She also has a great working rapport with Ajay. So in all probabilities, she will sign on the dotted line soon."

Regarding the same, Ajay's team remained available for comment.

There are two primary roles on the show. One is of Alice Morgan that was portrayed by Ruth Wilson and the other of Luther's wife on the show was of the character Zoe Luther, which was essayed by Indira Varma. It is currently not known which role she will be essaying.

"Ileana's team is currently discussing modalities. She is most probably going to play Ajay's wife in the series," the source added.

Ajay and Ileana previously shared screen space in films like 'Baadshaho' and 'Raid'. She also plays the lead in Ajay's next production venture 'The Big Bull.'