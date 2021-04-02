Ileana D'Cruz: Validation is not important at all

For Ileana D'Cruz, social media validation is not that important although she is an avid user of digital platforms.

The 'Barfi!' star, who keeps entertaining her followers with regular workout posts, enjoys a fan following of 13.1 million on 'Instagram' and 2.7 'Twitter' followers.

"Validation is not that important at all. I do agree on the motivation part because oddly enough posting about my workouts motivates me to work out as well. So, it makes me want to get up and I should do it," admitted the actor.

Ileana had made her big-screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu film 'Devadasu'. She made a name in Telugu cinema with hits such as 'Pokiri', 'Jalsa', 'Kick' and 'Julayi'.

It was in 2012 when she made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu's 'Barfi!'. She then starred in 'Main Tera Hero', 'Rustom', 'Baadshaho' and 'Raid'.

"I still feel like there is so much more I could have done and there is so much more that I want to do and there is no stopping when it comes to my work right now. There is no looking back for me. I cannot imagine doing anything else and there is so much more I want to do. I am weirdly hungrier now for work than how I was when I started," Ileana said.

Sharing if she has any genre in particular that she would like to try out, she replied, "I think it is an action film. I think I should dabble in something where I am kicking the villains."