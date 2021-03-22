IIT-Kharagpur adds a boatload of events to 'Spring Fest 2021'

Spring Fest is the annual social and cultural fest of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. With an online reach of over one lakh, it is one of the largest of its kind in Asia to be organised entirely by students. Enthusiastic participants from almost 750 major colleges of India throng to Kharagpur to this three-day celebration of fun and frolic.



'Spring Fest 2021' was the 62nd edition of the fest, which happened from February 19 to February 21, 2021.

This year, the fest scheduled 'Hitch Hike', the 'Nationwide Prelims for its Dance', drama, music, fashion and literary events in twenty-one cities across India, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Guwahati, Chennai, Vizag, Raipur, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Kolkata, Pune, Dehradun, Patna, Lucknow, Jaipur and Chandigarh. With the budding enthusiasm of the participants and the organising team and the palpable excitement in the air, this edition of the fest was probably grander than ever.

The fest conducted a multitude of events encompassing 12 genres and more than 130 events were contested among the best in India with a total cash prize worth around Rs 35 lakh at stake. As always, a boatload of new events brought out the hidden talent in everyone. These events aim to provide a battlefield for the best of the best and also to have the participants experience the time of their lives.

IIT-K's last year's social initiative 'Prayatan: Taking a Bite Out of Hunger' aimed to improve the living standards of the people of Gopali (a village located 5 km from the IIT Campus) and tackled social, economic and educational problems faced by the rural communities through its project and initiatives. The campus aimed to eradicate the hunger issues among the school children in and around the IIT Kharagpur campus.

Star-nights had always been an integral part of the 'Spring Fest' charm. Artists like Shaan, Vishal-Shekhar, Farhan Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Salim-Sulaiman, KK, Prateek Kuhad, The Raghu Dixit Project, Agnee, Indian Ocean, Swarathma, Parikrama, Euphoria, Pentagram, The Local Train and many more monumental performances happened at the fest in the past years. International bands like Dead by April, Monuments, Tesseract also rocked the audience at Spring Fest. This year, Spring Fest witnessed enthralling performances by Amaal Malik, Indian Ocean, Bassjackers, J Trix X Subspace and many more, making the three days better than they could not be.