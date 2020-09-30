'IIC' appoints Gopalkrishna Gandhi as life trustee

The life trustees of 'India International Centre' (IIC), New Delhi have appointed Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, to be a life trustee of the Centre in the vacancy caused by the passing away of Dr Kapila Vatsyayan.



Born in 1945, Gandhi joined 'Indian Administrative Service' (IAS) in 1968. He held various important positions in the state of Tamil Nadu and at the national capital. He served as Secretary to the then Vice President of India Venkataraman in 1985 and as Joint Secretary to President Venkataraman (1987-1992). Gopalkrishna Gandhi set up the 'Nehru Centre' of the High Commission of India, London in 1992 and became its first Director.

He also served as India's High Commissioner to South Africa (1996-97) and Secretary to President K R Narayanan (1997-2000). He was India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka (2000-2002) and Ambassador to Norway (2002-2004). He was appointed Governor of West Bengal in 2004, a position which he held for its five-year tenure, until 2009.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi is a prolific writer and distinguished scholar. He authored many books and was also bestowed several awards in his distinguished career.

A monthly columnist for 'The Hindustan Times' (New Delhi), 'The Telegraph' (Kolkata) and 'Nai Duniya' (Indore), he writes from time to time for 'The Hindu' (Chennai) as well.

The University of Natal, South Africa, conferred a 'Doctorate of Laws' honoris causa on him in 1999 and the University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka, a 'Doctorate of Letters' honoris causa in 2001. The University of North Orissa conferred on him a 'Doctorate of Literature' honoris causa in 2012. The University of Calcutta conferred on him a 'Doctorate of Literature' honoris causa in 2019.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi and his wife Tara, an ornithologist and nature conservationist, live in Chennai.