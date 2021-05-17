Salman Khan confessed that flops only make him want to work harder. The Bollywood actor recently appeared in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which opened to poor reviews but was streamed millions of times on 'ZeePlex'.

The action drama, directed by Prabhudeva was given a digital release in India on Eid, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the biggest Indian releases to experiment with a pay-per-view model.

"Now at the age of 55 and 56, I'm doing what I used to do at the age of 14 and 15. That is because the young generation has Tiger Shroff. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Aayush Sharma are coming now so we will have to work harder," the actor shared.

Khan added, "Which film will work? Which film will be a flop? People see it as nine to five job. I have taken it as a 24x7 job. I just work. That is all I want to do. If a film flops, I work harder. I realised that when you put your blood and sweat into something and give your best, the audience understands your hard work and it appreciates it too."