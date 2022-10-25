Idea is to become a bankable actor: Harshvardhan Rane

Mumbai: Harshvardhan Rane, best known for films such as 'Taish' and 'Haseen Dillruba', said his goal is to improve his craft with every role and go on to become a 'bankable' actor.

In 14 years, the actor has featured in the popular TV series 'Left Right Left', which marked his acting debut. He later starred in the Telugu film 'Anaamika' fronted by Nayanthara and entered Bollywood in 2016 with the hit romantic drama 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

Rane is now looking forward to the release of 'Tara vs Bilal', backed by Bollywood star John Abraham via 'JA Entertainment'.

"I want to work a lot more. I am glad that, being an outsider, I got to work with the likes of 'T-Series', John Abraham, Sanjay Gupta and Bejoy Nambiar. I feel lucky as an actor, whose first two movies (in Hindi) have not worked and yet he has got so many chances. The credit goes to the audience. They are my employers and because of them, I am getting the opportunity," the actor told the top news agency in an interview.

He hopes audiences warm up to 'Tara vs Bilal', directed by Samar Iqbal, who helmed the Vidya Balan-led 2014 film 'Bobby Jasoos'. The film, also starring Sonia Rathee, is slated to be released on October 28.

"I hope people watch the film and like it, as that will lead to something different again for me. And maybe I will be known as a bankable actor. The idea is to become that," Rane, who plays Bilal, added.

His last release 'Haseen Dillruba' may have shown his grey side, but the 38-year-old actor said he wants to essay 'heroic' characters.

"I gravitate more towards heroic roles. I am not talking about visuals. I don't want to be a visual treat for the audience. I want to connect with the hearts of the audience. Longevity is when you connect with people."