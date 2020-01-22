'I'd be over the moon'
Los Angeles: Bond star Daniel Craig said he is up for a 'Knives Out' sequel if director Rian Johnson is ready to go for round two.
The 51-year-old actor played detective Benoit Blanc in the hit comedy-thriller, written and directed by Johnson.
Asked whether he would be willing to reprise Benoit's role, Craig told Entertainment Weekly, "Sure. I'd be over the moon. I mean, I'd do anything for Rian.
If he writes something, I'll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn't I?"
The British actor further said that he had a great time working on the much-acclaimed whodunit.
"I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out."
"It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?" he added.
Last week, Johnson confirmed he would be interested in making a 'Knives Out'
follow-up.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Acknowledging rights22 Jan 2020 3:18 PM GMT
Yet to decide22 Jan 2020 3:17 PM GMT
Reined in22 Jan 2020 3:16 PM GMT
Skewed development22 Jan 2020 3:13 PM GMT
Pragmatic reformer22 Jan 2020 3:12 PM GMT