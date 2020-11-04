Ibrahim all set for Bollywood debut

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, for long desirous of getting into films, is all set to finally take the plunge. A fine cricketer like his late legendary grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Ibrahim had a choice of making a career of cricket or acting, but he opted for the latter and his father is all for it.

Saif said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting and why not? I would like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. As I remember, I was a mess at the age of 17. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having this job with a sense of identity has given me satisfaction. With the enjoyment the job has given me is more than I could ask for."

It remains to be seen whether Ibrahim is an instant success as an actor like his mother and actor Amrita Singh and sister Sara or a slow but steady sorts like his father, whose first film 'Aashik Awara' was a slow starter.