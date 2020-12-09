IAF raises objection to 'inappropriate' scenes in the upcoming film 'AK vs AK'

The Indian Air Force (IAF) made objections to actor Anil Kapoor wearing the wrong uniform and using abusive language in his upcoming film, AK vs AK.

The IAF has also urged the streaming platform Netflix to remove the scenes with the discrepancies.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the armed forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn," the tweet of IAF read. The tweet by IAF was in the response to Anil Kapoor's post - a short clip from 'AK vs AK'.

Post that, Anil Kapoor and streaming giant 'Netflix' issued an apology to the IAF on social media.

"Honourable IAF, our intention would never be to disrespect the armed forces of India in any regard. 'AK vs AK' is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. At no point does the film represent the 'Indian Air Force' or our armed forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation," read Netflix's tweet.

Anil Kapoor released a video in which he offered his 'humble' apology for 'unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiments'.