I would always take up challenging roles: Rashmi

Engaging in a character's nerves is something every actor has gone through along with other modifications. Various stages of evolution, whether physical or mental, necessitate a great deal of dedication and patience. Rashmi Agdekar, the Bollywood diva, has expressed her desire for such a change in her characters.



Rashmi Agdekar, who is recognised for her versatile acting abilities and captivating character, is quite active on social media and

understands how to capture her followers' attention. The actor from 'Andhadhun' has received a lot of praise for her role in the online series 'Intern 2'.

"I want to be adaptable in my profession," the actor said about the changes and challenges she would face if she had to play a character that was outside of her comfort zone and demanded an exciting part.

She added, "I want to be versatile at my job. Looking different yet true to every role is always on my mind. Our appearance is its body type and the clothes we wear, how we walk

and talk says a lot about our personalities. The same goes for the characters that I play. So yes, I would love to take up that challenge to transform myself physically while prepping for a role!"

Rashmi has always gone through minor changes based on her character's needs, but

we would love to see the actor go through a huge transformation based on her character's necessities.

Rashmi Agdekar began her acting career in the online series 'Dev DD' in 2017 and went on to

play the main part in the critically praised 'MX Player' film 'I'm Mature' in 2018.