'I will cherish Brahmastra for the rest of my life'

Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action-adventure film 'Brahmastra', has put all her effort into making her appeal as an opposing force in the movie stronger, not only through her looks but also through the expression in her eyes.

The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

" 'Brahmastra' is not just a film but an emotion which I will cherish for the rest of my life. As a team, we all tried our best to tell a different story and offer something new and out of this world to the audience," said Mouni.

The actor, who started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later on went on to be part of many shows including 'Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq', 'Kasturi' and also did Bollywood movies such as 'Run', 'Tum Bin 2' and many more, said that this movie is not just like any other project for her but it is more like emotion and she is happy with the response she is getting on social media from her fans.

"I am truly overwhelmed with the amazing response the film and my character have been receiving. I have dedicated myself thoroughly to my role as Junoon and I am glad the patience has paid off," she said in the end.

'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' was released on September 9.