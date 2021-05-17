I was scared: Mahira Khan

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'Raees' in 2017, recently talked about the ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry. She revealed that she was offered web series that would stream on Indian digital platforms but let go of them because she was 'scared'.

"Having experienced it firsthand is just sad. We have all moved on. That is what we do - if we do not have this, we do something else. That is what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?" said the actor.

Mahira, who will narrate one of the short stories in an upcoming 'Zee5' series said that she got offers for other digital projects but turned them down.

"A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time, I do not know if anybody will understand when I say this - I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It was not about what people say. I was just like, 'I do not know if I want to go there.' And there was some content which was amazing and I did not want to miss out on it," she shared.

Mahira added, "But I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, 'No, come on, you cannot let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices.' So I do not think I will do that anymore and I hope that we collaborate, even if it is on digital or in any way."