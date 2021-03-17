Hollywood actor Elliot Page had made headlines in December 2020 across the globe when he came out as transgender to the world. In a heartwarming message shared on 'Instagram', Elliot, who was formerly known as Ellen Page, revealed that he was a transgender and was lucky enough to pen down a message. Three months after the announcement, Elliot opened up about his journey for the first time since he came out.

In an interview with 'Time', 'The Umbrella Academy' revealed that it was the isolation during the pandemic in 2020 that forced him to take a deep look and confront his reality.

"I had a lot of time on my own to focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding. I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am," he shared.

When asked about how his journey on transforming from a gay woman to transgender made him feel, Elliot said, "This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life is mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety."

"Top surgery has completely transformed my life," spoke Page about this life-changing experience since his surgery.

He also added that he and ex-wife Emma Portner remain 'close friends' ever since their separation in 2020.