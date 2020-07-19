'I wanted to shave my head and disappear'

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that the heavyweights of Bollywood - whom she calls the 'movie mafia'- tried to destroy her life. She claimed that through a 'strategic' plan, they ruined her financial prospects, made her a social pariah and also tried to destroy her career.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' star stunned the public with her recent interview with a leading news channel that aired on July, 19 2020. In her interview, the actor revealed shocking insights about the film industry and called out to some of the prominent figures in the industry such as Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Rajiv Masand and Karan Johar as 'emotional vultures'.

She narrated a bitter incident she had with Chairman of 'Yash Raj Films', Aditya Chopra when she rejected the movie 'Sultan'. The actor quoted, 'Aditya Chopra messaged me stating, 'how dare you? You say no to me and then you go to the press? You know what, you are finished. We will never work with you'.

The actor expressed her dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation regarding the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. In her interview, she also claimed that Mumbai police is deliberately avoiding interrogating the key players of B-Town - Aditya, Karan and Mahesh.

Kangana stated that the deliberate attempts of the 'super lobby' in Bollywood intentionally and strategically tarnish the image of an actor who refuses to adhere to the 'chaaplusi culture'. She also claimed that her chances at getting married and having a family were also destroyed, after she was portrayed as a 'man-eater' and 'nymphomaniac'.

"They started to claim that she is a man-eater, she sends her nude pictures and she is a witch. Two days ago, I was a beautiful girl persuaded by many men. Suddenly, I see that maybe marriage is not an option for my life," she said.