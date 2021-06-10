From playing a lawyer who is a single mother in 'Four More Shots Please!' to a survivor of abuse in 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors', Kirti Kulhari said that she wants to tap into the varying degrees of complexity through her on-screen characters.

The 36-year-old-actor, however, is not averse to taking up a 'white character' provided it is written well.

"I want to play as complex characters as possible. I want to play dark and grey characters. I'm bored of playing white characters. But if a script comes up where a white character is written with a lot of depth and layers, I would like to play that too," said Kulhari.

She added, "Every role that I played is not simple to play. Human beings are not simple and to tap into so many aspects is not easy."

Kirti is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film 'Shaadistan'. In the movie, she plays a singer named Sasha, whom she described as 'a tigress when it comes to taking charge of her life'.

Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film follows the journey of four young free-spirited musicians, a small-town couple and their young daughter in a camper van, travelling from Mumbai to a small town in Rajasthan.

"To me, Sasha represents freedom, which is misunderstood by people in terms of freedom to do this or to do sex or whatever. When you say freedom, it means choosing your own life and how you want to live your life and who you want to be. Sasha does not seek validation for anything in her life," she shared.

The actor, who is set to play a doctor in the upcoming web series 'Human', said that she wants to keep reinventing herself.