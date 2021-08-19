Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu recently spoke about music being an integral part of his writing process.

"Music is an integral part of my movies and my life. From morning till evening, I'm always listening to all kinds of music. Since it is there in my life, it naturally seeps into my movies as well," said the filmmaker.

Basu also spoke about the Kishore Kumar biopic as he was keen to make the project for a while.

"Last I heard that singer-filmmaker Amit Kumar (the late singer's son) wanted to make the movie on Kishore Kumar. But whoever it is, I want this film to be made immediately. I have always loved Kishore Kumar and want his story to be told on the screen," shared Basu.

Anurag, who further talked about the format of the OTT release said, "OTT was the correct choice for Ludo's release at that time. I was apprehensive but we made the right decision. It was released internationally and dubbed in 35 languages. This would not have happened with the theatrical model. I opened up to OTT when Jagga Jasoos got a great response two to three years after its release."

Basu is elated by the audience's response to his film 'Ludo'. "With 'Ludo', it was very different. I never sat behind a computer screen reading reviews and what people from around the world are saying about the film. It

was very humbling," he concluded.