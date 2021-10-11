'I walk with pride of your following, love'

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on October 11, the veteran actor said his heart was 'throbbing with excitement' because of the love of his fans and well-wishers.

Bachchan penned a blog post on October 10, writing that it would be impossible for him to acknowledge every wish, but he was touched by the messages from his fans.

"The intensity of the greetings is abundant and wide and filled with the warmth of affection. This is held together by the fond remembrances that we share over the years as its bond is unbreakable, resolute and firm. For this my (heart)," he wrote.

Bachchan is arguably one of the biggest icons of Indian cinema who enjoys a massive, loyal fan following across all ages.

The actor has stayed relevant through decades, starting as the on-screen 'Angry Young Man' in the 1970s, venturing into television in the early 2000s and experimenting with author-backed roles created for him by the current generation of writers and filmmakers.

In 2020, he also made his streaming debut when his film 'Gulabo Sitabo' became one of the first mainstream projects

to premiere digitally due to the Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Bachchan wrote each message sent by his fans means a lot to him.

"Throbbing with the excitement of your love. It shall be impossible to acknowledge all of you in the personal equation. But I know you do understand that I understand your greeting and that is eventually what matters. I walk with the pride of your following and your love," he added.