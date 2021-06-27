'I took away a gigantic life-changing experience'

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt finished shooting for her upcoming movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on June 27 and described filming the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial as a 'gigantic life-changing experience'.

The film features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red-light area, during the 1960s.

The 28-year-old actor took to 'Instagram' and posted pictures from the film's set, along with Bhansali and the crew.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bhatt said, has been through a journey of extreme highs and lows, from two cyclones (Nisarga in 2020 and Tauktae in May) to Coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Both Bhatt and Bhansali had also contracted COVID-19 during the shoot.

"We started shooting 'Gangubai' on December 8, 2019 and we wrapped the film now two years later! This film and the set have been through two lockdowns, two cyclones, director and actor getting COVID-19 during the making! The troubles that the set faced is another film altogether," wrote the actor.

Bhatt shared that despite the hurdles the entire crew faced to mount the film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was a dream come true for her.

The film marks the first collaboration between Bhatt and Bhansali, best known for lavish costume dramas like 'Padmaavat' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

"What I take away is a gigantic life-changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I do not think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years," said Alia.

Bhatt said that she walked out of the set as a different person today.

"I love you sir! Thank you for being you. There is truly no one like you," the 'Gully Boy' star wrote.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.