I think I had offered it up: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman does not talk about her divorce from Tom Cruise very much, but she is not upset by the constant curiosity. The 'Big Little Lies' star revealed in Harper's Bazaar's October 2021 cover story that she is not bothered by the continued fascination with her first marriage, which ended in 2001.

On being asked if it was annoying that the press focused so heavily on the marriage and split, the 54-year-old actor said, "I was young. I think I had offered it up?"

"Maybe I have gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way," Kidman said as per 'US Weekly'.

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' star pondered on her battle to keep her personal life private from the public glare.

"I'm wary at times and I have been hurt, but at the same time, I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shutdown approach. My husband, Keith Urban, says that when he met me, he said, 'How is your heart?' And I responded, 'Open'," she added.

Kidman met Cruise in 1989 before beginning production on 'Days of Thunder', which was released the following year. They married on Christmas Eve in 1990 and went on to adopt two children, Isabella (28) and Connor (26). They subsequently appeared together in the 1999 film 'Eyes Wide Shut'. In February 2001, Cruise filed for divorce, claiming 'irreconcilable differences' as the basis for their separation. Six months later, they were legally divorced.

Following her divorce from Cruise, the two-time Emmy winner was briefly engaged to Lenny Kravitz in 2003.

In June 2006, she married Keith Urban.