Mumbai: Her love for acting and incredible stories has helped her sustain in the entertainment industry for over a decade, believes actor Kirti Kulhari.

Kulhari made her debut in 2010 with the comedy 'Khichdi: The Movie' but had a breakthrough a year later with Bejoy Nambiar's crime-thriller 'Shaitaan'.

The actor then went on to garner widespread acclaim with her National Award-winning drama 'Pink', which translated into big-budget ensembles like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Mission Mangal'.

She also ventured into the digital space with the International Emmy Award nominated Prime Video hit series 'Four More Shots Please!' in 2019.

"The reason why I am still here after a decade is because I truly love acting. I love being a part of incredible stories. If acting was just another thing, I would not have done it, it is not a job for me. It has helped me grow as a person with every character I have chosen. It has changed my perspective, broken my conditioning, and made me question things around me," Kulhari said in an interview.

The actor said her journey in films has not only been "fulfilling" but also incredibly enriching.

"I don't think I ever sat down and had a conscious discussion about consent before 'Pink' despite being aware of it. No one talked about it. Same with a show like 'Four More Shots', which is packaged as a fun, comedy series but talks about so many important things.

"Just doing the kind of roles I do has given me a voice, turned me into someone who is becoming more courageous and bold in terms of expressing what I feel. I can't separate acting from my life anymore. It is so beautifully intertwined," she added.

Kulhari, born and brought up in Mumbai, said she didn't grow up dreaming to be an actor. No one in her family was connected to art and appearing in films was "not even an option", she added.

But at the age of 17, Kulhari got a call from the Films Division of India for a woman-oriented film. It was a Sushant Misra movie, which never saw light of the day. Kulhari took that offer "just to see how it goes", she said.

According to the actor, the process of being in front of the camera changed her completely.