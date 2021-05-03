'I just cut trolls away from my life'

Raveena Tandon talked about 'negative people' in the film industry. The Bollywood actor shared her experience about dealing with social media trolls when she noted that there are some negative people in the industry as well. She also pointed out that some of them became producers who make actors 'dance to their tunes'.

"I like the reach that we have with social media. I think it is a boon and yes it can be a bane sometimes with these negativities and trolls. But we have been dealing with them forever, as far as we actors are concerned. We have been dealing with them through various publications as well. There is a bunch of negative people, some of who have become producers and are making actors dance to their tunes. Although such people are still around, I kept away from them then and continue to do so even now," she shared.

Tandon added, "I do not respond to trolls. I just cut them away from my life. I think that is the best thing that one can do. One should stay around positive people who think and mean well for you and are good themselves."

Raveena further revealed that she managed to wrap her work commitments ahead of the restrictions imposed in Maharashtra. She said that there was some dubbing work left which she completed.

"At the moment, it is so risky. We should try and help our frontline warriors, the medical facilities and infrastructure. The chief minister is requesting to try and break the chain of cases. That is the most important duty to do so," she concluded.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be seen next in 'KGF: Chapter 2'.