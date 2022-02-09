'I hope people tell the stories without fear'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is starring alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in Shakun Batra's directorial 'Gehraiyaan', has time and again stated this is the first-of-its-kind film that she is a part of.

Even though she has been a part of love stories before, Deepika asserted 'Gehraiyaaan' is in a different space.

When asked if the audience's choice has evolved and if filmmakers are ready to show a more realistic portrayal of relationships, Deepika said, "I think it is the audience that is giving us cues and telling us that we are ready for content that we have not seen before. I am certainly taking my cues from the audience."

"I feel they often shun the predictable and the obvious and they are constantly searching for something new and different. I think that is where actors, directors and writers today are getting the confidence to go ahead with their ideas and being brave in making those decisions and choices," she added.

Shakun Batra's directorial includes several intimate scenes with a realistic approach to the film.

When asked if she expects that 'Gehraiyaan' will bring about a turn in the tide for more mature stories, Deepika replied: "Hopefully, people will continue to tell the stories that they want to. Firstly, the audience is ready for it. Secondly, you have umpteen platforms to tell these stories. I hope people tell the stories that are in their hearts without fear."