I hope OTT platforms never release numbers: Rasika Dugal

Amid the pandemic, a number of web series have emerged as the sole medium of entertainment for the audiences, so much so that even films with big star casts are releasing digitally. While many have called it a welcome move, Rasika Dugal hopes and likes to believe that there is no star system on the platform.

"I think there is no release of numbers at least so far publically, so there are no chasing numbers. It is still a chase for good content rather than numbers, which had happened in films. So, the competition is to generate more interesting content versus who can hit a certain number," explained Dugal.

The 'Out of Love' star feels that the advent of the OTT also means that there is newness all around whether it is in the kind of projects being made or casting process. But there is a fear that she has.

"I hope OTT platforms do not start releasing numbers and that they do not start thinking that stars are needed. Even if they reveal the numbers, I hope it does not reveal that only stars bring in audiences. I just hope numbers reveal that good content brings in the audiences," said the actor.

She added, "We were not giving them a variety and we were too hung up on the formula. That changed in the last years and that is here to stay."

The 32-year-old felt that so far the response to her shows and her work on OTT were quite reassuring and encouraging.

"For the past four to five years, what has been an encouragement for me is that even if a show is successful, then it is not that other shows have followed the same genre. Shows like 'Mirzapur' and 'Made in Heaven' both are of completely different genres but both have been successful in their own right. It has been proved that there's an appetite for a variety of content," she shared.

Also pointing out how actors like her, Sumeet Vyas and Maanvi Gagroo got a big push after coming of the OTT platforms, she said, "We are also getting work beyond OTT. With every new show, new actors are coming in and getting more opportunities to be part of other projects."