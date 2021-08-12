Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan hoped the Coronavirus situation across the country improves and the film industry, which has taken a hit due to the pandemic, gets back on track.

On the sidelines of an event here, when Khan was asked about the industry's revival amid the pandemic, the 56-year-old actor said there was 'no easy answer to this'.

"Film industry would, of course, want theatres to reopen. But that will happen only when the health situation gets better and when COVID-19 comes under control. The government and all of us are trying and working on it," Khan said.

The actor noted that several films had a direct-to-digital release as theatres remained shut.

"As more people get vaccinated, things will get better. Some films are releasing on OTT platforms. Till then, I am also, as a film person, really concerned. I hope in the near future, things will get better," shared the actor.

Khan's shoot of his upcoming 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he recently resumed the film's shoot in Kargil.