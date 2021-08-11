'I have spent years trying to better myself'

Beyonce has been in and ruled the music industry for over three decades. Recently, the pop star spoke to Harper's Bazaar US and reflected on her journey as the singer steps into her monumental 40th birthday in September this year.

While talking about her life and career so far, the 'Irreplaceable' singer shared how she had to work twice as hard from a very young age because she was often the only Black girl around.

Breaking down the most memorable sections of her life, Beyonce told the outlet: "The first decade of my life was dedicated to dreaming. My teenage years were about the grind. If something was not helping me reach my goal, I decided to invest no time in it."

The singer also admitted that she could not miss any opportunity as a young Black woman. Intending to break all stereotypes of Black superstars (whether it is falling victim to drugs or alcohol or the absurd misconception that Black women were always angry), Beyonce admitted feeling like she only had one shot to make it and she 'refused to mess it up.'.

From dedicating her 20s to build her legacy and the foundation of her career to her 30s where the popstar shifted focus to her family, Beyonce has aced in all aspects. She told the magazine: "I have spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I have done that I'm at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself. I have no interest in searching backward. The past is the past."

Lastly, talking about self-preservation in Hollywood and the music landscape, the singer opened up about surrounding herself with honest people who she admires and 'who have their own lives and dreams and are not dependent on me'.

I have fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust," she added.