'I have seen outsiders doing drugs in parties'

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who plays a debauch rock-star in his latest web show 'Ashram', is happy with the response that his web show has received. As his character is addicted to drugs and also because he himself has been around in the industry for a decade, he was asked whether the current prevailing debate about the drug culture in Bollywood is indeed true.

"I have been to such parties and 99 percent of people were not doing drugs. There is a group of people who are into this. I do not know why the industry is being targeted. Of course, business or corporate people do it. If we are eventually looking at a clean-up drive, it should happen all over the world and not just the film industry for god's sake," he shared.

The actor further revealed that he has seen people who come from outside the industry in hopes of making it big, but end up being the most vulnerable and get addicted to drugs.

"I have been to parties and seen outsiders who have come and unfortunately do this, as they feel that they will become part of the group. If they are able to do that, then they will get a film and that is the wrong thing to do as it does not happen. I have seen young girls - aged 18 or 19 - smoking coke or not sleeping for two nights. It has been a conscious choice of mine to not be part of that," said the actor-singer.

Adyayan further mentioned that the perception about him too got worse, just because he went to such parties where drugs were abused. He said, "Initially when I went to such parties, people started thinking that I am also a cocaine addict. It was so difficult to get rid of that stigma in my life."