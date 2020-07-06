'I have no intention to demean anyone'

Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming project titled 'Murder' got landed in trouble. The film is allegedly based on Pranay Kumar's murder in Nalgonda district and the filmmaker has been booked in connection with this project.

As per reports, Ram Gopal Varma was booked, following Nalgonda court's directive on a petition filed by the father of the man who was killed in the alleged honor killing in 2018. It was on June 21 that Ram Gopal Varma had released the poster of the film 'Murder' and it stated 'based on a true story.'

The district police of Nalgonda said, "We have booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, following a court order for his upcoming movie 'Murder', which is based on sensational caste-based Pranay Kumar's murder that occurred in Miryalguda, Nalgonda District in September 2018. Pranay's father Balaswamy filed a petition in Nalgonda Court stating that the film will affect the on-going trial of Pranay's murder case and the film should be stalled. We have registered a case under relevant section of 'SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act' and taken up the investigation."

Reacting to this in a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma defended himself and wrote, "With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film 'Murder', I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth. Also there is no mention of anyone's caste in the film."

He further tweeted, "With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations, our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law."

Ram Gopal Varma further mentioned that he had no intention to demean anyone.