Saif Ali Khan has had a long fruitful career but unlike many of his contemporaries, he entered the big league much later in his career. The 'Bhoot Police' star is currently riding high on his latest success and in a recent interview, he spoke about being the 'fourth Khan'.

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan for his 'YouTube' channel, Saif was asked if he ever felt excluded as the media celebrated the success of the 'Three Khans'. Saif shared that 'these guys are wired differently'.

"We all have the same surname but that is a common surname. We are very different people and they are very different people from each other," he said. Talking about Salman, Saif said that he was a superstar since his early days.

"Salman has been a superstar from the first shot he gave and he has just never looked back. Ups and downs or whatever, but his mind is very different. It has taken me a long time to grow up into a person who is capable of shouldering a movie," he said.

Saif called Shah Rukh an 'emperor' and an 'ambitious actor'.

"Very wide-sweeping scale of how he sees the world. I am really like a fish-n-chips guy compared to him. He is like an emperor," he said.

Saif and Shah Rukh shared the stage for many award shows in the mid-2000s after they co-starred in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

The Nawab then praised Aamir's vision and he can think about the future.

"Five years later, I kind of understand what he is talking about in terms of how he is applying his mind. I become, roughly like that, much later," he said.

Saif shared that he has had a very different path compared to the three superstars and he does not compare his success to their stardom.

"I think I have made a respectable career out of my life, so I am very proud of myself and I know I am different from them. They really should be in the same bracket because they are the triumvirate of cinema," he said.

His upcoming projects include YRF's 'Bunty aur Babli 2' and Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush'.